Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,056. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

