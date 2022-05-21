Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 194.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 344,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,568,000 after acquiring an additional 323,503 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

