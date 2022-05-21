Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $439.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.03 and a 200 day moving average of $433.17.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

