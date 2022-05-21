Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 113,743 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,709,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.