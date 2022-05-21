Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,852 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $434.70. 574,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

