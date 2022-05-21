Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 35,136 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,787. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

