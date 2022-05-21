Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $276.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $259.49. 1,623,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

