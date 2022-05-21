Citigroup Boosts Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target to $11.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.
Shares of PEAR stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
