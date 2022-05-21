Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,080 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
