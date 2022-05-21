Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,080 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.