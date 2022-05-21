Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CLVT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last three months. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $30,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

