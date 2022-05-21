Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.71 ($0.74) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($20.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,630.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,127.91. The company has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($20.29), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($82,482.62). Insiders purchased 2,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,726 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

