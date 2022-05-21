Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

