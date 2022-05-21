Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,032,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 252,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

