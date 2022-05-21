Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $6,093.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.82 or 1.00050751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00193872 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00091915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00126635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00230695 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,148,498 coins and its circulating supply is 12,206,454 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

