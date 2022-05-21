Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $3,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

