Conflux Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.06 or 0.06710131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00237590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00657232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00599016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00069275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004488 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.