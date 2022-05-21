Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $832.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.15 million and the lowest is $812.59 million. Copart posted sales of $748.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.11. 1,567,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,056. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.