Cormark Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$60.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.16.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$29.51 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.58 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

