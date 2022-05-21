Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

