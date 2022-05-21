Craig Hallum Cuts Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target to $1.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum currently has an underperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.