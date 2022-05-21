Craig Hallum Cuts Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target to $3.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Shapeways alerts:

NYSE SHPW opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Shapeways has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.