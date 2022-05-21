Craig Hallum Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

