Credit Suisse Group Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

