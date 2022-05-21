Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.06.

TSE:CM opened at C$68.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.25. The company has a market cap of C$61.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total value of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$386,957.32. Insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

