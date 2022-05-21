Credit Suisse Group Trims Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price to $12.50

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.