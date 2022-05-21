Credit Suisse Group Trims NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Target Price to GBX 6,450

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 8,025 ($98.93) to GBX 6,450 ($79.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($86.76) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($96.15) to GBX 7,280 ($89.74) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,229.50.

NEXT stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

