Critical Review: Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) and The Competition

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -$10.02 million -0.87 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -1.47

Unicycive Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors 6430 21090 43299 870 2.54

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 944.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.00%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -113.11% -91.23% Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors -3,162.45% -1,570.56% -9.70%

About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

