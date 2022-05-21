Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 320,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,839. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

