CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

