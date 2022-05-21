CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 313,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 523,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 226,204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $94.93. 5,194,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

