CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.