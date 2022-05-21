Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,395,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $206,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

