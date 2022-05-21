DAFI Protocol Price Tops $0.0073 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $180,897.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,947,416 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

