DAO Maker Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $124.88 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00005986 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 720.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.37 or 0.08558460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 229.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00507672 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,098.29 or 1.83848305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008834 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,865 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

