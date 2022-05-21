DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $526,564.77 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,389.66 or 1.00122721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001152 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

