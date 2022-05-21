DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $220.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $220.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006920 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,685,182 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

