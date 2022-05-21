Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share.

NYSE DE opened at $313.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.93.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,101,000 after acquiring an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

