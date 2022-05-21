DeFi Bids Reaches Market Capitalization of $358,248.74 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $358,248.74 and approximately $244.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,487.47 or 0.99996978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,410,651 coins and its circulating supply is 23,163,625 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

