Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.74). Delcath Systems reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

