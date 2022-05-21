Dero Price Hits $5.40 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00018323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $67.61 million and approximately $339,182.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,465.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.57 or 0.06711448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00237487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00657966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00597418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00069473 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004591 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,522,040 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.