Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

NYSE:DESP opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.06. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DESP shares. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $515,000. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

