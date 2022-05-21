Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.
NYSE:DESP opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.06. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.09.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DESP shares. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
About Despegar.com (Get Rating)
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
