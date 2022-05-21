dForce 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.65 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,513.84 or 0.99981672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001694 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.