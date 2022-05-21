DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

