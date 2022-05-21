Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Buys $25,032.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.