Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,431. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

