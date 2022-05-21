Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $4.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.