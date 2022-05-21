Don-key Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Don-key has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $221,970.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00238313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003116 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,903,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.