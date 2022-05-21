DragonVein (DVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,497.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 162.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 282.1% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $646,603.63 and approximately $37,497.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,339.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00649899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00164975 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

