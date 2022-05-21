Dryden Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.4% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. 2,859,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.