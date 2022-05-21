Dryden Capital LLC Makes New $11.48 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV accounts for 8.2% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCRD remained flat at $$9.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,589. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

